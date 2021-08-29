Explore the Best Caves in Minnesota- There are a few

As a kid we would go on family vacations. One of which would be out to South Dakota- Black Hills, and all of that cool stuff. There is the Jewel Cave around that area (Custer), and it was super cool. Definitely worth the trip. But guess what- you don't have to travel all fthat far to check out some very cool caves with tours right here in Minnesota.

Recently, I had the opportunity to live in Southern Minnesota...like a few years ago. Found this little town by the name of Harmony. They are actually known for a haunted house that they put on every year as a funraiser for the high school band, and it's worth the trip to Harmony to check it out if you are into a tour of Haunted Houses around Halloween. But it is also the home of Niagara Cave.

Get our free mobile app

NIAGARA CAVE

It was voted one of the best caves in 2016 and they are now open for tours through the end of October. If you plan to go, online reservations are recommended.

MYSTERY CAVE

This one is even more south... right on the Iowa border. It's actually Mystery Cave state park. It should absolutely be on your list of state parks to check out. If you would like to take a tour of this cave, they have limited tours available after September 10th. They only happen on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. And again, reservations are recommended. The tours will be availabel from September 10th through October 24th. Earlier in the season there is more availability.

CARVER CAVE

This one is a little closer, and is located in St. Paul, along the Mississippi. If you want to check out any of these tunnels, you have to be kind of adventurous... spelunking comes to mind. That is not for me... but there is also a Caver Cave overlook with some picturesque views.

SOUDAN UNDERGROUND MINE TOUR

This one could be a little creepy...and cool at the same time. This one is located near Lake Vermillion. It was opened in 1882 and closed in 1962. Now when tours take place, you get to explore the last level that the miners worked on,

There was another really cool cave to check out, and that was the Wabasha Caves. Also, was known to be one of the most haunted places in Minnesota. But, unfortunately that was sold, and right now, it's unkown exactly what the status is of that one. Now, the most haunted place in Minnesota is the Palmer Hotel in Sauk Centre, if you are interested in check out those place with Halloween coming soon.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)