Explore Minnesota Scenic Byways [PODCAST]

Explore Minnesota's Alyssa Hayes joined me on WJON today. Alyssa highlighted the scenic byways location in central and north central Minnesota. Locations include the Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway. It double-loops through the northern end of the Brainerd Lakes area starting with County Road 11 as it heads east to Breezy Point and Pelican Lake. Others include the Great River Road... which starts in northern Minnesota’s Itasca State Park and goes south to the Brainerd Lakes Area and winds up on the Mississippi River and at Munsinger Gardens. Listen below.

The Otter Trail Scenic Byway can be found in Northwestern Minnesota near Fergus Falls and Otter Tail county. Some locations to see include Phelps Mill and the Maplewood State Park. The Glacial Ridge Scenic Byway starts in the Willmar Lakes area and extends to locations that include Lake Minnewaska. Find all the details that we talked about here.