Executive Express Sells Airport Shuttle Service to Groome

WAITE PARK -- Executive Express has sold their Minneapolis-St. Paul airport shuttle service to Groome Transportation. The sale was finalized Tuesday.

Executive Express Owner Larry Logeman says the move doesn't mean the end of Executive Express, but rather allows them to shift their focus.

We're still doing our private charters, employee transportation, black car service and our Iowa service remains the same. So it was kind of a nice way where I could be the owner of Executive Express but as a smaller company and wouldn't have to be involved in the 24-hour world I have been for 15 years.

Logeman says as far as their Waite Park headquarters, it will now become a landlord/tenant relationship.

Groome will move their offices over here and do all their airport shuttle services through this location.

In a news release, Groome says travelers from St. Cloud, Brainerd, Alexandria and Monticello areas will experience the same safe, convenient and reliable services for which both companies are known for.

Logeman says their customers with upcoming reservations will be contacted by a Groome representative to confirm travel dates, times and pickup locations.

The business began service in central Minnesota in 1979.

