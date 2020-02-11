Excessive Force Lawsuit Filed Against Otter Tail County

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A man who claims he suffered a serious brain injury during an arrest by an Otter Tail County sheriff's deputy has filed a federal lawsuit over the incident.

Kameron Boudin is seeking $2 million in damages from the county and the deputy as a result of his arrest in December 2018.

Authorities had been looking for Boudin in connection with a bar fight and found him at his home in Parkers Prairie.

One deputy's body camera showed Deputy Jeremias Krupich punching Boudin several times in the face while sitting on top of him.

Boudin says he had a series of surgeries after suffering the brain injury.