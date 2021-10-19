Everything Sartell Embracing Local Marketing Approach

SARTELL -- The Sartell CVB, otherwise known as Everything Sartell, have embraced marketing themselves on a local level.

The organization broke away from the St. Cloud CVB back in 2017, to put a direct focus on what Sartell has to offer visitors.

Nikki Sweeter is the Sartell Engagement Director. She says with no convention centers in town, the organization is embracing their strengths.

Which is our youth sports associations and our awesome venues like the Community Center, RDR Arena and others. So we are really trying to capitalize on the visitors that are already coming to those spaces.

She says from a tourism standpoint, it's been nice to see an increase in visitors as opposed to a year ago.

Even this summer at Pinecone Central Park it was business as usually, every tournament schedule came back. Now our Community Center is starting to see an uptick in scheduling as the winter season approaches.

Sweeter says many of their athletic facilities are drawing more interest than they have availability.

She says their relationship with the school district has been a valuable partnership to help accommodate their needs for overflow when it comes to scheduling tournaments.

Sweeter says the next big community event is their annual Monster Dash on October 30th at the Sartell Community Center. There will also be Trick or Treating for the kids thanks to local businesses.