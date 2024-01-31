Evelyn “Evie” Boser, 85, Pierz

September 11, 1938 - January 29, 2024

Evelyn “Evie" Boser, 85 year old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away on Monday, January 29 at her home in Pierz. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 1 at 11:30 A.M. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Thursday. The Pierz American Legion Auxiliary will provide honors.

Evelyn Marie Boser was born on September 11, 1938 in Pierz, Minnesota to the late John and Margaret (Seelen) Boser. She grew up in the Pierz area where she attended and graduated from High School. She was united in marriage to Ronald Boser on November 9, 1963 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz. The couple were blessed with four daughters, Lisa, Mary, Amy and Lori. They made their home in Pierz all of their married life. Evelyn worked at the Star Cafe as a waitress and also as a cook at Pioneer Elementary school. She enjoyed Monday morning coffee at the Sales Barn and treasured her time with family and friends. Evelyn was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Christian Mothers and the Pierz American Legion Auxiliary. She will forever be remembered and loved!

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Ron Boser of Pierz; daughters, Lisa (Charles) Cheney of St. Stephen, Mary (Bill) Venske of Randall, Amy (Rob) Kasella of Pierz, Lori (Dustin) Robinson of Pierz; sister, Terry (Harvey) Block of Hillman; grandchildren, Michelle Swedziak, Sarah Cheney, Michael Cheney, Adam Boser, Luke Venske, Isaac Venske, Jacob Kasella, Megan Bridges, Katelyn Kasella, Krista Kasella, Jason Kasella, Matthew Kasella, Amanda Segler, Erin Robinson, Mitchell Robinson, Payton Robinson and Apryl Robinson; great-grandchildren, Lexi Palmersheim, Leah Palmersheim, Allie Palmersheim, Jackson Swedziak, Alexandra Boser, Claire Boser, Amelia Bridges, Elsie Bridges, Isla Bridges, Nolan Segler, Braxton Segler, Leo Segler and Oliver Robinson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Herb Boser, Floyd Adrians, Freddy Boser, Rich Boser and Mickey Boser; sisters, Christine Duscher, Marie Collins, Dellie Brausen, LaVern Tanner, Doreen Jones, Catherine Wuellner, Tootie LeBlanc, Lolly Hoheisel and a grandson, Nathan Winscher.