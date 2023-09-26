Evangeline Mary Mohler, 93, Little Falls

May 28, 1930 - September 22, 2023

attachment-Evangeline Mohler loading...

Evangeline Mohler, 93-year-old resident of Little Falls, died Friday, September 22 at the St. Cloud Hospital. To honor the remarkable life of Evangeline Mohler, a graveside service will be held at a later date at the Minnesota State Veterans North, in Little Falls. Emblom Brenny Funeral Service has been entrusted with the arrangements and is committed to honoring her memory and celebrating a life well-lived.

Born on May 28, 1930, in Corcoran, Minnesota, Evangeline was the daughter of Chester and Evelyn Blackowiak. Growing up in the picturesque surroundings of Lake Minnetonka, she developed a deep appreciation for nature and a profound sense of family. On July 19, 1947, she married, Eugene Mohler, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls.

Together, Evangeline and Eugene built a beautiful life in Little Falls, where they would raise their six children: Charles, Michael, Shawn, Kelly, Roxann, and Sheryl. Evangeline worked as a dedicated telephone operator during her youth and later found fulfillment at Minnetonka Moccasin and Munsignwear. She possessed a remarkable talent for cooking, canning, and sewing, and her green thumb was evident in the meticulous care she gave to her yard. Above all, Evangeline's greatest joy came from spending time with her beloved family and making memories that would endure for generations.

Evangeline will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed by her children: Charles (Kathy) Mohler of Little Falls, Michael (Marge) Mohler of Little Falls, Shawn (Ann) Mohler of Linwood, MN, Roxann Johnson of Milaca, and Sheryl (Charles) Williams of Little Falls. Her legacy also lives on through her 18 grandchildren and 46 great-grandchildren. Evangeline is survived by her brothers, Stanley Blackowiak, James (Gerry) Blackowiak, William Blackowiak, and her sister, Sharon Dalen.

Evangeline was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, Eugene, her son Kelly Mohler, son-in-law, Virgil Johnson, her brothers George Blackowiak, Charles Blackowiak, Chester Blackowiak, and her sister Fairymae Okerman. She also suffered the heartbreaking loss of her grandsons Christopher, Tim, and Austin.

As we gather to bid farewell to Evangeline, let us remember her as a woman filled with love, kindness, and an unwavering devotion to her family. Her absence will be deeply felt, but the memories she leaves behind will forever guide and inspire us. May her soul find peace, and may we find comfort in knowing that she will always reside in our hearts.