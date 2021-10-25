Evan Peter Evans, 74, St. Cloud

May 19, 1947 – October 18, 2021

Evan Peter Evans, age 74, of St. Cloud died Monday, October 18, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A celebration of Pete’s life will be at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 P.M. on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Benson Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service Saturday.

Pete was born on May 19, 1947 in Judson, MN to Evan Luther and Regina Evans. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1966-1970. Pete was married to Karen Schuller on May 18, 1969 in Mankato, MN. Pete was the head custodian at South Jr. High when he retired in 2004, but it didn’t last because he started driving school bus for Dist 742. He was planning on retiring for the final time this December and going to Texas for the winter. He was an avid firearms collector and enjoyed tinkering on things, playing cribbage, woodworking, and fishing. Pete and Karen loved traveling together and visited most of the states and several different countries.

Pete is survived by his wife of 52 years, Karen; children, Don (Nicki) Evans and Geeta (Chuck S.) Evans and daughter-in-law, Christy Evans; grandchildren, Brittney Whiting, John Kunkel, Bethany (fiancé, Korey P.) Evans, Alexis Evans, Sariah Skelton, Daryn (Ali M.) Evans, Isabelle (Taylor B.) Evans and Arielle Evans; great-granddaughter, Mya Whiting; brother, Hank (Deb) Evans; and step-siblings, Evan Griffiths and Lavena (John) Crivea.

Pete is preceded in death by his parents and son, David Evans.