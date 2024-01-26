Eugene Henry Vetsch, 87, Little Falls

January 14, 1937 - January 25, 2024

Eugene "Gene" H. Vetsch, 87, of Little Falls, passed away on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at St. Cloud Hospital.

Time for visitation will take place at Emblom-Brenny Funeral Service from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 30. Parish prayers and recitation of the rosary will start at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at St. James Catholic Church on Wednesday, January 31, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. with Father Jimmy Joseph officiating. Interment will follow at St. James Catholic Cemetery.

A full obituary will be published soon.