Eugene “Gene” R. Binsfeld, 92, St. Cloud

September 13, 1928 – January 28, 2021

Eugene “Gene” Robert Binsfeld, age 92, St. Cloud, MN died Thursday, January 28, 2021 at St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, MN.

Private family services will be held Friday, February 5, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. While the service is private friends are invited to join via livestream. The instructions and link can be found at the bottom of the Gene’s obituary page at www.bensonfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN at a later date.

Gene was born September 13, 1928 in St. Nicholas, MN to Carl and Katherine (Furst) Binsfeld. He graduated from Tech High School and Elgin Watchmakers School. Gene served in the US Army from 1946 to 1948. He married Marjorie “Marge” A. Moran on September 13, 1948 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN. Gene co-owned Binsfeld Jewelers with his brother in Downtown St. Cloud for many years. He also worked for many years at Brown and Bigelow as a salesman. After his retirement, he worked for Cub Foods, and continued to do watch repairs for Bitzan Jewelers until January 2017. Gene was a member of the Sertoma Club in St. Cloud for over fifty years. In 1976, he was elected governor of the North Minnesota District of Sertoma International. Gene enjoyed a good meal with family, spending time with his family, fishing, golfing, hunting (in his earlier years), Twins and Vikings. He also loved a good crossword puzzle and jigsaw puzzles.

Survivors include his son and daughters, Bob (Candy) Binsfeld of Lafayette, CO; Patty Jo Carlson of Fridley, MN; Jeanne (Dave) DelZoppo of St. Cloud, MN; Jan (Joe) Perske of Sartell, MN; Mary Sue (Frank Lindstrom) Binsfeld of Minneapolis, MN; Julie (Bruce) Anderson of Crystal, MN; and Peg Binsfeld of Waite Park, MN; 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Marge in 2018, sister, Eleanor Chaney and brothers, Jerome Binsfeld and Joseph Binsfeld.

In lieu of flowers memorials to Catholic Charities and Sertoma are preferred.