Ethel Karpinski, 84, Flensburg

July 7, 1935 - October 6, 2019

Ethel Karpinski, 84 year old resident of Flensburg, Minnesota died Sunday, October 6 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 12 at 10:30 A.M. A visitation will be held from 4-8 PM on Friday, October 11 and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday all at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Flensburg. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery.

A full and complete notice will follow.