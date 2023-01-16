Esther Rose Schneider, 91, Little Falls

August 18, 1931 - January 14, 2023

Esther Rose (Boros) Schneider, 91-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Saturday, January 14, at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 AM on Friday, January 20, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls. Interment will be at St. Mary’s cemetery in Little Falls. Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 PM on Thursday, January 19, and from 9:00-11:00 AM on Friday, all visitation times will be at the funeral home. St. Mary’s Christian Mother’s will pray a rosary at 4:30 PM on Thursday at Emblom Brenny. A complete and full notice to follow.

