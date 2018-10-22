Erna Mae Wetzel, 81, Little Falls

December 22, 1936 - October 21, 2018

Erna Mae Wetzel

Erna Mae Wetzel, 81 year old resident of Little Falls died Sunday, October 21 at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 26 at 11:30 A.M. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls with Father Joseph Herzing officiating. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 25 from 4:00-8:00 P.M. and from 9:30-11:00 A.M. on Friday all visitation times will be at the Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. The burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Little Falls.

Erna Mae Meyer was born on December 22, 1936 in Pierz to the late Michael and Ernestine (Nagel) Meyer. She was united in marriage to George Peter Wetzel in December of 1961 in Little Falls. The couple made their home in Little Falls, where Erna was a devoted homemaker. She loved hosting family, friends and treating everyone to an impeccable meal.

The children remember special times of water skiing on the Mississippi and summer vacations at the cabin. She was a wonderful cook, interior decorator and the vacuum cleaner was always close at hand. Erna enjoyed a good glass of wine and attending the Little Falls Flyers sporting events and especially if one of her grandchildren were participating. Her children remember their lunches securely wrapped in saran warp and zip lock bags. She was an active member of the following organizations, Little Falls Library Board, various bridge clubs, Little Falls American Legion Auxiliary, Lindbergh PTA, Flyers Athletic Boosters and St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Erna Mae treasured her time spent with family and loved holding babies.

Erna Mae is lovingly remembered by her five children, Denise (Alan) Langworthy, George P. Wetzel, Jr., Michel (Jodi) Wetzel, Sr., Valerie (Anthony) Kula and Antoinette “Toni” Wetzel; and her eight loving grandchildren, Michel Wetzel, Jr., Joseph Kula, Paige Wetzel, Shannon Tracy, Molly Kula, Holly Brown, Elizabeth Kula, and Thomas Kula; siblings, Dennis (Charlene) Meyer, Allen (Cindy) Meyer and James Meyer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Ernestine Meyer; husband, George P. Wetzel, Sr.