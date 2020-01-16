Eric J. Hedberg, 47, St. Cloud

August 29, 1972 – January 13, 2020

Eric J Hedberg, 47, of St Cloud, MN died on January 13, 2020. Anyone who knew Eric or his family knew that he waited on the liver transplant list for the past 7 years. That day never came and that, along with other complications, was the ultimate cause of death.

A celebration of life will be held at the Anoka American Legion, 400 W Main St, on Sunday February 16 from 1-4. Memorials for the children are preferred.

He was born August 29, 1972, in Milton, FL where his dad was stationed in the U.S.Navy, the son of Terri Rolland and Jay Hedberg. He attended and graduated from Wilson High School in Portland OR.

Eric was a proud 4 year veteran of the U.S. Navy serving in the Gulf War on the USS Belleau Woods. He loved music (NOT COUNTRY) and sports.

He is survived by his two children Ryan and Tyler, his parents Jay Hedberg, Teresa Rolland and loving stepdad Steve Rolland; sisters Melissa (Jeff) Wittmann, Anna (Adam) Musatov and Vanessa (Brett) Middleton; and many aunt's, uncle's, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He married the love of his life, Angela Remmers, on September 16, 2006. She died on January 31, 2019.