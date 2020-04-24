EPA Says Only Use Disinfectant on Surfaces

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Environmental Protection Agency is reminding people to only use disinfectant on surfaces.

The EPA issued the update after President Donald Trump suggested it might be helpful to inject disinfectant to combat the coronavirus.

The EPA says, ``Never apply the product to yourself or others. Do not ingest disinfectant products.''

William Bryan of the Department of Homeland Security said at a White House briefing on Thursday ``emerging results'' from new research suggest solar light has a powerful effect in killing the virus on surfaces and in the air.

But he said there was no consideration of the internal use of disinfectants.

Trump's hypothesis drew a flood of comments on Twitter.

The company that makes Lysol released the following statement:

As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route). As with all products, our disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as intended and in line with usage guidelines. Please read the label and safety information.