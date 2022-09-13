COLLEGEVILLE -- Enrollment is up this fall at St. John's Prep in Collegeville.

The school says they have enrolled 287 students in grades 6 through 12, which is its largest number since 2014. The students come from 16 countries, three states, and 29 communities in Minnesota. They also represent more than a dozen different religions.

About one-third of the students live on campus.

Also, one-quarter of the St. John's Prep junior and senior students are also taking college classes this fall at the College of St. Benedict and St. John's University.

St. John's Prep is the oldest secondary school in Minnesota now in its 166th year.