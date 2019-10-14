Sixth District Congressman Tom Emmer joined me on WJON today. He isn't happy with the house being distracted by the impeachment inquiry and says it is taking them away from important business on immigration and healthcare. He went on to say that he'd like to see a vote as soon as possible on the impeachment inquiry on President Trump. Listen to our conversation below.

Emmer commented on doing town halls and as well. He said he will continue to do them despite some people coming to these events even though some of these meetings have been challenging.

Tom Emmer joins me monthly on WJON the 2nd Monday of each month at 8:15 a.m.