Ellie Rose Hoover, 15, St. Cloud

April 28, 2007 – May 20, 2022

Ellie Rose Hoover, passed away suddenly on Friday, May 20, 2022 at her home in St. Cloud, MN.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 PM on Monday, May 23, 2022 at Benson Funeral Home and 10:00 – 11:00 AM Tuesday at Church. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Ellie Rose Hoover was born on April 28, 2007 in Maplewood, MN to Steven Hoover and Jennifer Harrell. Ellie was a freshman at Apollo High School where she was a member of GSA (Gender Sexuality Alliance). She loved drawing, listening to music and watching anime.

Ellie is survived by her parents, Steven Hoover of Mounds View, MN & Jennifer (Joshua Thesing) Harrell of St. Cloud, MN; siblings, Nicole Hoover and Austin Hoover both of St. Cloud, MN; grandparents, Colleen (Steve) Hagedon of Monticello, MN, Loriann (Jerry) Musial of Maplewood, MN, Paul (Kathy) Harrell of North Pole, AK, Robert Holden of Chattanooga, TN, Denis Niven of Mounds View, MN; great-grandmother, Annella Gray of Roseville, MN; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her Papi, Mark Forry; great-grandmas, Nancy Niven, and Dorothy Kane; 2 uncles; and numerous other extended family members who will welcome her to Heaven.