Elk River’s Oliver Kelley Farm To Host Unique Halloween Event

The Oliver Kelley Farm in Elk River is home to an original 1860's working farm. An immersive experience, guests can meet farm animals, interact with staff working in the house and check out the house, barn, garden and fields.

In addition to the farm itself, the site is also host to some spectacular nature trails along the Mississippi River and through woodlands.

Oliver Kelley Farm via Facebook Oliver Kelley Farm via Facebook loading...

On October 28th, Oliver Kelley Farm is hosting a unique "Halloween On The Farm" event that will include trick-or-treating, hayrides, chicken jack o' lantern carving and seasonal treats.

Dress your little ghouls in their Halloween best, and visit the farm for a one of a kind trick-or-treating experience. This family-friendly Halloween celebration will feature hayrides, trick or treating on a historic 19th century farm, chicken jack o' lantern carving, seasonal treats, and more.

Admission to the festival is covered with a paid admission to the farm, which cost between $8-$12.

Oliver Kelley was born in Boston in 1826 before heading to Chicago in 1847, where he worked as a reporter for the Chicago Tribune. He met his future wife Lucy in Chicago and the pair moved to St. Paul in the brand-new state of Minnesota in 1849.

Upon arriving in Minnesota he met Governor Alexander Ramsey, who made Kelley a messenger of the House of Representatives. Based on a rumor that Elk River (then called Itasca) would become the state capital, Kelley bought land in the area in 1850.

Kelley had a huge impact on agriculture in the state as well.

MNHS.ORG:

Kelley became a “book farmer,” learning the latest farming techniques from agricultural journals. He built one of the first frame barns north of St. Anthony. Over the years, he tried his hand at growing a wide range of crops, from asparagus to melons. He was reported to be the first farmer in Minnesota to own a mechanical reaper and the first to sow timothy hay. Kelley installed an elaborate irrigation system and experimented with a variety of livestock. He campaigned eagerly for more experimentation, advanced methods and exchange of information among farmers - all of which he published.

By 1852, he was the Benton County Agricultural Society's corresponding secretary and writing an agriculture in the Sauk Rapids Frontierman.