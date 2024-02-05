Elk River Woman Hurt in Crash on Highway 10

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 10 in Elk River.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 11:00 a.m. Sunday.

Twenty-two-year-old Madelyn Cramer of Elk River had non-life-threatening injuries.  A hospital for her was not listed.

The driver of the second vehicle, 66-year-old Stanley Capehart of Otsego, was not hurt.

