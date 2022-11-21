Elk River Police Investigating Fatal Train vs Pedestrian Accident

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- The Elk River Police Department is investigating a train versus pedestrian accident.

Police Chief Ron Nierenhausen says they were called to the scene just after 6:00 p.m. Saturday. Officers arrived to find a man dead on the tracks.

The police chief says the victim is a 57-year-old Anoka man. His name has not been released.

The accident is under investigation and the police department is not releasing any other information at this time.

