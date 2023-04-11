Elizabeth “Libby” M. Levinski, 86, Sartell

July 20, 1936 - April 10, 2023

Elizabeth “Libby” Mangum Levinski, age 86, Sartell, MN, died Monday, April 10, 2023 at Country Manor Campus, Sartell, MN.

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Libby’s life will be held Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Rice, MN. Visitation will be Friday, April 14, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Burial will be in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Cemetery, Rice, MN.

Libby was born July 20, 1936 in Wake County, North Carolina to Vannie and Mayonie (Keith) Mangum. She married Ray Sufka on January 1, 1957. Their children, Brenda (Laura/Randy Hammond [Emily and Owen] and Susan/Anthony Starr), Raymond Sufka Jr. [Natasha, Tyler]. They later divorced.

She married Leonard Levinski Sr. on May 23, 1977 in St. Cloud, MN. Their children Leonard Jr., Diana (Brian) Asmus [Adam, Michael], Linda Dahler [Jeremiah, Nick, Cory, Dianna, Danielle], Vikki Levinski [Garrett], Pat Antonson [Eric], John Levinski, Mike (Deb) Levinski [Keith, Amanda, Macey], Paul (Cheryle Maupin) [Mark, Kayla, Jake].

Libby worked at the St. Cloud Veterans Administration Medical Center as an assistant to the chief nurse, retiring in 2000. She then worked at Bankers System for three years. Libby proudly served as a foster grandparent starting in 2004. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Christian Women, the Rice American Legion Auxiliary and Sauk Rapids VFW. She volunteered helping many friends and family members driving them to medical appts., church services, etc.

Survivors include her children, step children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Also her sister-in-law, Grace Mangum in South Carolina.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Leonard on April 18, 1994, step daughter Pat Antonson, brothers Bobby and Phil Mangum, sister Rebecca Baxter.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred and will be donated to charities she greatly cared about.

Pallbearers will be Eric Antonson, Nick Dahler, Garrett Johnson, Jake Levinski, Mark Levinski, Tyler Sufka.