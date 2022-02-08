Elizabeth “Bess” Weidenbach, 88. Little Falls formerly of Randall

August 21, 1933 - February 4, 2022

Elizabeth "Bess" Weidenbach, 88 year old resident of Little Falls formerly of Randall, MN, died Friday, February 4 at Diamond Willow in Little Falls. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 12 at 11:00 AM at St. James Catholic Church in Randall with Father Jimmy Joseph officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 12 at the church, burial will be held in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to St. James Catholic Cemetery or CHI Hospice in Little Falls.

Elizabeth "Bess" Jean Weidenbach was born on August 21, 1933, in Staples, MN to the late Lawrence and Maude (Davis) Bradway. She attended school in Staples and graduated in 1951. Bess loved to share stories of how much she enjoyed school and church activities, her love of music and her participation in the Girls Athletics Association. Bess was united in marriage to Clarence Frederick Weidenbach on June 29, 1953, at St. James Catholic Church in Randall. Bess and Clarence made their home in Randall and raised their five children there. During their thirty years in Randall, Bess was active in many church, school and community activities including services as: religious education instructor, church board member, Christian Mothers member, Parent Teacher Association (President and member), Cub Scouts Leader, Randall Centennial Committee member and Randall First Responders Emergency Medical Technician. She worked for Frederick's Department Store (Seattle), St. Otto's Care Center, St. Francis Convent, St. Gabriel's Hospital, Randall State Bank, Lutheran Social Services and managed the Innsbrook Motel with her husband. She and Clarence moved to Little Falls in 1986. Bess was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes and St. James Catholic Church in Randall.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Bill (JoAnne) Weidenbach of Fort Ripley, Craig Weidenbach of Little Falls, Debra (Paul) Hines of Little Falls, Gregg (Joy) Weidenbach of Brainerd and MaryAnn (Peter) Lindell of Scandia Valley; sister-in-law, Jeanie Miller of Sparks, NV; 23 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, three on the way; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clarence; daughter-in-law, JanMarie Weidenbach; great-grandchild, Abigail Lenzmeier; siblings, Edward Goor, John Bradway, George Bradway, Elsie Koons, Burton Bradway and two twin infant brothers.

Bess's greatest wish would be that her children would remember her as the Mom that loved each of them and if you look at her hands they were the hands that lovingly cared for each of them.