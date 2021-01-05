Electrical Heater Believed To Cause Pump House Fire

COSMOS -- Fire crews responded to a structure fire in Meeker County Monday.

The incident happened around 3:00 p.m. in the 18400 block of 530th Avenue in Danielson Township, near Cosmos.

Authorities arrived on scene to find a pump house fully engulfed in flames. Fire crews were able to put out the blaze, but the pump house was a total loss.

It's believed the fire was caused by an electrical heater. The homeowner, 55-year-old Diana Hopp, was not hurt.