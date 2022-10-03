Election 2022: Two Candidates For Foley Mayor

FOLEY (WJON News) - There are two names on the ballot for Mayor of Foley. The current Mayor, Gerard Bettendorf, is challenged by current city council member Jack Brosh. Here's what each candidate had to say about the future of Foley

Gerard Bettendorf

Gerard Bettendorf, candidate for Foley Mayor. Photo by Jeff McMahon, WJON Gerard Bettendorf, candidate for Foley Mayor. Photo by Jeff McMahon, WJON loading...

Retired – current Foley Mayor

Gerard has been the mayor of Foley for six years. A resident of Foley for his entire life, he’s also served as a volunteer on the Foley Fire Department for 36 years and ran the scoreboard at Foley High School for 35 years. An avid golfer, he spends as much time as possible on the course in the summer.

I've got six years of experience under my belt as mayor. And because I'm retired, I'm available any time of the day. It makes it nice because (the city staff) can always count on me being around if they need help with something. I've lived and worked in town all my life, and I want to see it keep expanding. And so I want to go for another term and see if we can get some of that going.

Jack Brosh

Jack Brosh, candidate for Foley Mayor. Photo by Jeff McMahon, WJON Jack Brosh, candidate for Foley Mayor. Photo by Jeff McMahon, WJON loading...

Sign Technician – Benton County Public Works

Jack has been on the Foley City Council for the past four years. He believes once the wastewater project is completed, Foley will see both a residential and commercial building boom. A father of two grown children, he has worked in the public sector for more than 20 years. He stresses while he did not support the wastewater project, once the decision was made, he continues to work for the betterment of the community.

You're going to get an honest answer when you ask me a question whether you like it or not. I don't sugarcoat a lot of things I probably should more but I'll tell you my thoughts. I've always had a leadership role, whether it's in corrections, or any volunteer activity, so I think I'd be the right person for the job.