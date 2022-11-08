Election 2022: St. Cloud City Council Results

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud City Council will have two new faces.

In Ward 2 there was an open seat and that was won by Karen Larson who defeated Sandra Brakstad 57 percent to 42 percent.

In Ward 3 challenger Jake Anderson has defeated the incumbent Paul Brandmire 55 percent to 47 percent.

In Ward 4 incumbent Mike Conway has beaten challenger Hassan Yussuf 60 percent to 40 percent.

The Ward 1 incumbent Dave Masters was running unopposed.