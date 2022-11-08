Election 2022: Incumbents Win Re-election in Cold Spring

COLD SPRING (WJON News) - It will remain status quo in Cold Spring.

Mayor Dave Heinen will keep his seat after received 974 votes - roughly 56% - over challenger Doug Schmitz who had 764 votes.

Get our free mobile app

Despite his loss, Schmitz will continue serving out his term on the city council.

As for the city council race, it was the incumbents Ryan Hennen and Mike Fall who earned another term on the city council.

They defeated challengers Paul Waletzko, Stephanie Ferguson and Thomas LeGassa.