Election 2022: Gray Wins Sherburne County Commissioner Seat

ELK RIVER (WJON News) - Gary Gray will be serving the residents of Sherburne County District 4.

Gray won the County Commissioner seat with 3,590 votes over his challenger Lefty Kleis who received 3,245 votes.

Other Sherburne County Commissioner races saw Andrew Hulse win in District 1, Reanne Danielowski in District 2, and Gregg Felber in District 3, who won by just 52 votes.

The incumbents for Auditor/Treasurer, Recorder, Sheriff and Attorney will serve another term.