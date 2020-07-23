Elaine Sutton, 83, Swanville

June 27, 1937 - July 20, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Friday, July 24, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Swanville, MN for Elaine Sutton, age 83 of Swanville who died Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Long Prairie Nursing Home. Rev. Ronald Dockendorf will officiate and interment will be at the Bearhead Cemetery in Pillsbury. Visitation will be from 4-7 PM on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel and will continue one hour prior to the services at the church on Friday.

Elaine Smith was born on June 27, 1937 in Minneapolis, MN to Leslie and Dorothy (Turner) Smith. She was raised and educated in Swanville. On May 15, 1957 she married Leo Sutton in Waterloo, IA. The couple moved to Bruce Township with their four children in 1968. The couple had purchased a farm and had a 5th child. Elaine was a homemaker for most of her life and enjoyed raising hogs and growing large gardens. She also liked playing cards and visiting neighbors. Bowling and trips to the casino were highlights for her. She took many trips to visit her friends in Iowa. Most of all, Elaine loved being a grandma and made grandkids her number one priority.

Elaine is survived by her sons, Dan (Pam) of Long Prairie, Bobby (Lori) of Upsala and Loren of Swanville; Daughters, Cindy (Ira) Lyon of Grey Eagle and Jolene Sutton of Little Falls; sisters, Dorothy (Ronald) Baum of Pillsbury and Leslie Smith of Long Prairie; 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Leo; parents; sisters, Yvonne Koester and Joyce Fritz; granddaughter, Jackie Lyon and grandson, Gavin Sutton.