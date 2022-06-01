Elaine M. Kacures Wruck, 65, Avon

December 18, 1956 – May 31, 2022

attachment-Elaine Wruck loading...

Elaine Marie Kacures Wruck, age 65, Avon, MN died Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at her home in Avon.

Funeral services will be Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 11:00 AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be Friday, June 3, 2022 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

Elaine was born December 18, 1956 in Tacoma, WA. She was the first born daughter of James and Theresa (Lanz) Kacures. In her family Elaine became a second mom to her eight younger siblings. Elaine was joined in marriage to Rick Wruck in August 1983. They camped, hunted, and fished together, often accompanied by their dog, Hunter, later Buddy and then Leo.

Elaine’s parents started Floral Arts in St. Joseph in 1968. As a 14-year old she was behind the counter making bouquets. Elaine became an immensely talented floral designer at Floral Arts, especially weddings. She could take the ideas of a bridal couple and turn them into floral beauty designed just for them. Valentines Day 2022 Elaine was able to be at the store, even in pain, she was giving directions to all. She so loved doing wedding work that she was bound and determined to make her last wedding flowers two weeks before she passed.

Elaine is survived by her loving husband, Rick, of 38 years. She also leaves behind her eight siblings, Dorothy (Mike), Rita (Roger), Mary, Kathy (John), Bernadette, Nick (Jackie), Greg and Clara (Ed), and many nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by Leo her loyal golden retriever, and Lily and Smoky her rescue cats.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Theresa Kacures, and brother-in-law, Tim Marshall.