Eileen M. Paulson, 103, Sauk Rapids

March 28, 1920 - December 6, 2023

attachment-Eileen Paulson loading...

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in 2024 for Eileen M. Paulson, 103, of Sauk Rapids, MN, who passed away on December 6, 2023 at the Good Shepherd Nursing Home.

Eileen M. Paulson was born on March 28, 1920 in Holdingford, MN to Barthol and Lena (Viehauser) Muyres. She married Math Hesch on September 15, 1938, and they were wed until May 26, 1984 when Math passed away in their winter home of Mesa, AZ Together they lived in Cross Lake, Ruth Lake, and Sauk Rapids, MN. She found love again and married Aldwin Paulson on July 2, 1988 and they were wed until August 4, 1994, when Aldwin then passed away, they had settled in Aitkin and then Sauk Rapids, MN.

She attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. She loved to bake, crochet, knit, needle point, and other crafts. Eileen also loved to go to the casino to play slot machines.

Eileen was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Math Hesch; second husband, Aldwin Paulson; daughters, Carole Ann Hesch and Beverly La Coursiere; sisters, Evelyn Derr, Lucielle Bresnahan, Alice Lemmerman, Renee Dulski, and Lois Dullinger; and an infant grandchild. She is survived by her 5 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 21 great-great grandchildren, and 2 great-great-great grandchildren.