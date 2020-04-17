Eich Mazda Offering Free Oil Changes to Healthcare Workers

ST. CLOUD -- A local dealership is offering free oil changes for all healthcare workers.

Through May 4th, Eich Mazda with provide a standard oil change and enhanced cleaning services. The program is not limited to just Mazda owners and is available for most makes and models from other manufacturers.

To participate, healthcare workers need to bring in a valid driver's license, work badge, or current paystub.

In addition, enhanced vehicle cleaning of high-touch interior and exterior surfaces will be done to ensure the safety of healthcare workers and service employees.

Services can be scheduled online and free local pickup and deliver is available with every service appointment.