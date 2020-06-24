Edward R. “Shorty” Silvers, 87, St. Cloud

December 7, 1932 – June 22, 2020

Edward R. “Shorty” Silvers, age 87, died peacefully on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Inurnment will be in the State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls. Those attending the mass are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Due to distancing policies a reception will not be held after the mass, a social gathering to further celebrate Ed’s live will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Ed was born the third of four children on December 7, 1932 in Cold Spring, MN to Ed C. and Louise (Geisen) Silvers. He grew up in Farming, MN and married Bernie D. Warneke on January 5, 1963 in St. Joseph’s Church in Waite Park, MN.

He began working for Martin Fruth Construction in 1950. Ed entered the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict in 1953, serving as Company Clerk and attaining the rank of Sgt.

After military service Ed rejoined Martin Fruth Construction working as Foreman and eventually President, until his retirement in 1998. He often bid joint venture with Central Specialties and after his retirement in 1998, became an estimator for 12 years.

Ed was a member of the Waite Park American Legion Post 428 and St. Cloud Eagles Club #622. He enjoyed hunting, ice fishing, playing cards and especially golfing as a member of the Rich Spring Golf Club with Bernie and their golfing group, Harold (Jane) Torborg and Ben (Vi) Kalthoff.

Ed is survived by his wife, Bernie; sisters, MaryAnn Ludowese of Columbus OH, and Verena Lund of Duluth; and brother Norbert (Elaine) of Richmond MN. As well as Honorary family, Jeff (Nicole) Palm, Melissa (Jacob) Ferguson and their daughter, Aubrey.

Memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House, the Poor Clare’s Monastery, or the Tri-County Humane Society, St. Cloud.