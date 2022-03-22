Edward Drong, 81, Little Falls

March 26, 1940 - March 21, 2022

Edward Drong, 81 year old resident of Little Falls, died Monday, March 21 at the Little Falls Care Center in Little Falls.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 25 at 11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, MN. A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 P.M. on Thursday, March 24 and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Friday. All visitation times will be held at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, MN. mmn

The burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Little Falls, MN.

Edward Dominick Drong was born on March 26, 1940 in Little Falls, MN to the late Peter and Agnes (Kaiser) Drong. He attended school in Little Falls, MN. Ed was united in marriage to Mary Lou Schirmers on October 3, 1981 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Buckman, MN. The couple was blessed with two sons, Scott, and Brian. The couple made their home in Little Falls all their married life. Ed was a cattle dealer and livestock dealer and loved going to auction sales. He owned and operated Drong Furniture Store for about 10 years, passing on his sales profession to his two sons. He loved visiting with family and friends, fishing, playing cards, and traveling, especially trips to Arizona and California. Ed or "Little Eddie" as he was known to friends, loved to wheel and deal and find a good deal!

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 41 years, Mary Lou Drong; sons, Scott Drong and Brian (fiancé, Jessica) Drong; grandson, Cooper Drong; siblings, Gloria Peterson and Eugene Drong and many nieces and nephews; brother-in-laws, Wilfred Schirmers and Herbert Schirmers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Agnes Drong; brother, James Drong; sister and brother-in-law, Paulette and Billy Wilson; father and mother-in-law, Alfred and Sally Schirmers; brothers-in laws, James Schirmers and Frank Schirmers.