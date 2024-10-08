Edith Carlson, 86, St. Cloud

December 1, 1937 – October 4, 2024

attachment-Edith Carlson loading...

Edith Laidig Carlson, age 86, of St. Cloud, MN passed away on Friday, October 4, 2024 at her home.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Visitation will be one hour prior

to the service at church. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Sauk Rapids, MN.

Edith was born on December 1st, 1937, in a small village near Stuttgart Germany to Ernst and Hildegard (Schlegel). After World War II, Edith's family immigrated to Willmar, MN. Edith married Russell Carlson in 1955 in Willmar, MN and moved to the state of Virginia while Russell was in the military. After briefly living in California, Edith and Russell returned to Minnesota and built their

dream home in St Cloud. Edith had two boys, Glen and Steven. She was an active member of her church communities, a talented cook, and a beloved grandmother. She was also a devoted member of the Whitney Senior Center and the YMCA, where for many years she swam daily.

Edith is survived by her daughter-in-law, Kara Carlson of New Ulm and 4 grandchildren, Barrett, Kate, Bennett, and Brock.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Russell; and sons, Glen and Steven.

The family is asking for no flowers, and memorials will be dedicated to the St Cloud food pantry.