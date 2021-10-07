Eden Prairie Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Gun Purchase

MINNEAPOLIS – An Eden Prairie man was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for illegally having straw-purchased guns and having an unregistered firearm.

According to court documents, between June 15, 2020, and October 28, 2020, 32-year-old Damien Nelson, conspired with three women to illegally buy multiple firearms that he was prohibited from possessing because he is a convicted felon.

One of the straw buyers, 48-year-old Melissa Hallich of Brooklyn Park, pleaded guilty to buying four guns on behalf of Nelson.

Because he has multiple prior felony convictions in Dakota, Scott, and Hennepin Counties, Nelson is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.

Nelson pleaded guilty on December 29, 2020, to one count of conspiracy and one count of possession of an unregistered firearm.

Hallich, who pleaded guilty on June 21, 2021, is scheduled to be sentenced on November 17, 2021.