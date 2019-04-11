Update: Eastbound I-94 Reopens in Monticello

MONTICELLO -- Eastbound Interstate 94 near Monticello is now open. The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the State Patrol say all eastbound lanes opened just after 9:00 a.m. They had been closed since 5:00 a.m. due to a semi crash.

MnDOT says driving conditions are hazardous with nearly all roads ice covered or compacted in Stearns, Wright, Benton, Sherburne, Mille Lacs and bordering areas.

Visibility is poor in many areas and is expected to decrease as the storm progresses.

You are advised to avoid any unnecessary travel.