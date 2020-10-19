Update: 2 Killed in Highway 10 Crash Near Royalton

ROYALTON -- The Minnesota State Patrol says two people were killed in a crash on Highway 10 north of Royalton.

The crash happened at about 7:15 a.m. Monday south of 83rd Street in Morrison County.

Troopers say a Mitsubishi Endeavor was traveling west on Highway 10 when it crossed the center median and collided with four other vehicles. The State Patrol says the crash resulted in two deaths and life-threatening injuries.

The names of the people involved in the crash have not been released yet from the Minnesota State Patrol.