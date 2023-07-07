East St. Germain/Wilson Avenue Intersection in St. Cloud to Close

East St. Germain/Wilson Avenue Intersection in St. Cloud to Close

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An East St. Cloud intersection will close for a week-and-a-half as part of a bigger road construction project.

The intersection of Wilson Avenue and East St. Germain will close starting Monday and remain closed through Wednesday, July 19th.

The work is part of the Wilson Avenue reconstruction project.

Traffic will be forced to detour around the work zone.

 

 

