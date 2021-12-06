East Bethel Woman Releases New Children’s Book Series

EAST BETHEL -- The first print of a new children's series is available.

Stacy Bauer of East Bethel is the author of the series Young Change Makers, a book about children around the world making a difference in their communities.

Each book features stories about several children, including Minnesota kids.

One tells the story of 16-year-old Holly Hultman of St. Michael.

She founded an organization that sends cards to soldiers abroad.

It doesn't need to be a huge scale difference. It can just be something simple like a random act of kindness that brightened someone's day. It doesn't need to be something big, just something that made a difference.

The first book is available now, with another coming right before Christmas. More will come this spring.

