Eagan’s Mayor Pleads Guilty to Drunken Driving

EAGAN (AP) -- Eagan's mayor is finally talking about his decision to drink and drive. At the end of a virtual City Council meeting Tuesday, Mayor Mike Maguire said he had pleaded guilty to driving while impaired earlier in the day and was ``accepting, without objection, the consequences'' of his mistake.

Maguire says he had been drinking while watching the Minnesota Vikings lose a playoff game last January before he got behind the wheel.

A criminal complaint says Maguire crashed into a snowbank in Eagan and blew a 0.19 when tested, more than twice the legal limit.

A court date is scheduled for next Wednesday.