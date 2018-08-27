Dutch Maid Bakery Looking At Alternate Location in Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS -- The owners of Dutch Maid Bakery are still working on a plan to move from east St. Cloud to downtown Sauk Rapids, but now want a different site. According to city documents, the project has moved to a new location at 502 Benton Drive North.

Last fall the Sauk Rapids City Council approved a site plan for a property behind the Dairy Queen. The layout for the new location is slightly different and requires a new site plan approval by the city council.

The proposed building is just under 3,100 square feet and will be used as a bakery with a retail counter. There will also be seven parking stalls.

Along with the site plan approval, the Sauk Rapids city council was also asked to make a second action, approve the transfer of the land for the future bakery from the city to the HRA. City staff is then recommended they sell the lot to Dutch Maid for $1 and provide $50,000 in assistance in the form of Tax Increment Financing.

The lot was acquired by the city as part of the bridge project and originally intended for Seagull Motors. Seagull ultimately chose not to build on that lot.

Both items were on Monday's Sauk Rapids City Council agenda and passed unanimously. Dutch Maid Bakery has been at their current location in east St. Cloud for over 60 years.

The Dutch Maid Bakery owners were unavailable for comment.