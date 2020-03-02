Dump Truck Collides With SUV in Monticello

MONTICELLO -- Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash involving a dump truck Monday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at the Interstate 94 and Highway 25 interchange in Monticello just after 8:00 a.m.

Troopers say a dump truck driven by 70-year-old Jackie Lewis of Brooklyn Park was exiting onto Highway 25 at a high rate of speed when it struck a small SUV. The SUV then struck a pickup. After the collision, the dump truck rolled over in the ditch.

Lewis was taken to North Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV 49-year-old Darla Denne of Monticello was brought to Monticello Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the pick up was not hurt.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app