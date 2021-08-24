Duluth Felon Pleads Guilty to Illegal Possession of a Gun

MINNEAPOLIS – A Duluth man pleaded guilty Tuesday to illegally possessing a firearm as a felon.

According to court documents, 40-year-old Jesse Peterson admitted to possessing a .38-caliber Smith and Wesson revolver with an obliterated serial number.

On October 25, 2020, officers with the Duluth Police Department attempted to arrest Peterson at a residence on an outstanding warrant. Peterson refused to exit the residence and comply with officers’ attempts to arrest him. After a two-hour standoff, Peterson was taken into custody. Officers found the loaded .38-caliber Smith and Wesson revolver in the bathroom where Peterson was located during the stand-off.

A subsequent analysis revealed Peterson’s DNA on the firearm. Directly adjacent to the firearm, officers found 13.76 grams of methamphetamine, 11.13 grams of cocaine, 38 doses of LSD, $5,826 in cash, and 11 live rounds of .38-caliber ammunition.

Because Peterson has prior felony convictions in St. Louis County, he is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.

