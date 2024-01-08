Duane Robert Schmidt, 89, Little Falls

September 1, 1934 - January 6, 2024

Duane Robert Schmidt, 89 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away at his home on Saturday, January 6. A funeral service will be hel don Thursday, January 11 at 11:00 A. M. at Zion Lutheran Church in Little Falls. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Thursday at the church. A private family burial will be held at a later date.

Duane Robert Schmidt was born on September 1, 1934 in Little Sauk, Minnesota to Emil and Holdina (Steffen) Schmidt. He graduated from Swanville High School with the class of 1952. After, high school he served his Country in the United States Navy. He received a medical honorable discharge and returned home. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Shirley Pearson on October 8, 1955 at the St. Peters Lutheran Church Parsonage in Swanville. The couple made their home in Little Falls where they resided all of their married lives. Duane worked as a salesman for Little Falls Granite Works in Little Falls for 38 years. He enjoyed collecting and looking for agates, wood working the lumber harvested from his land West of Randall, reading, watching and feed the birds and deer hunting and antelope hunting. He was a member of the American Legion, Moose Lodge and Zion Lutheran Church.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 68 years, Shirley Schmidt of Little Falls; children, Tim Schmidt of Little Falls, Dewey Schmidt of Little Falls and Latha (Kevin) Stienbronn of Big Lake; Eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren soon to be 11 and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Verdel and Oscar Schmidt and infant siblings, Donald and June Schmidt.