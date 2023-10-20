Duane I. Nelson, 94, Waite Park

March 11, 1929 – October 16, 2023

Duane Ingvald Nelson, age 94, Waite Park, MN, died Monday, October 16, 2023 at his home in Waite Park.

A celebration of Duane’s life will be held Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Interment will be in the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Columbarium, St. Cloud, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Duane Ingvald Nelson was born March 11, 1929 in Fargo, ND to Ingvald C. and Tilda Nelson. He grew up in Fargo and graduated from Central High School in 1946. Duane attended NDSU and in 1951 was drafted into the US Army where he served as Sgt. in the Signal Corps at several locations in the US. He married Eleanor Rinde on March 10, 1952 in Fargo ND and they were blessed with 71 years together. They spent the first year of their married life in San Luis Obispo CA. After 2 years of military service Duane was honorably discharged and was then employed by Burroughs Corp. (now Unisys) of Fargo ND. His 34 year career with Burroughs covered assignments in Thief River Falls MN, Grand Forks ND, Moorhead MN, Duluth MN, Green Bay WI and Burnsville MN. Duane was Regional Service Center Mgr. for the North Central Region located in Edina MN from 1981 to his retirement in December 1986. At that time they moved to Potato Lake in Park Rapids MN and lived there for 14 years. During this time Duane worked seasonally for the MN Dept. of Agriculture in Park Rapids. They moved to Becker MN in 2001and Waite Park MN in 2009. He was always active in his church congregations and was currently a member of Bethlehem Lutheran in St. Cloud. Duane raised his children to be independent adults and passed along an amazing work ethic. Throughout his life, he could repair anything from your car, to your lawn mower, to your kitchen appliances. He kept the same snow blower running for almost 40 years! Duane was a member of the American Legion, Lions International, and a volunteer driver for Sherburne County Social Services.

Duane is survived by his wife, Eleanor, son Jeffrey (Barbara) of Arlington TX, daughters Janene Nelson, St. Cloud MN, Julie (Jack) Brooks, Bemidji MN, and Jacqueline (James) Langan, Big Lake MN, 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, brother David (Connie) of Mentor MN, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant grandson, one sister Teresa and two brothers Aldean and Roger Nelson.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be sent to Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud or to your favorite charity.