Dry Conditions Prompt Warning About Campfires, Fireworks

UNDATED -- As we head into the long holiday weekend, state officials are reminding you to use extreme caution with campfires and fireworks due to the high fire danger.

Drought conditions continue to expand and burning restrictions remain in effect for several north-central Minnesota counties. Fireworks are not allowed in any state park, state forest, or other DNR-administered lands.

Burning restrictions including limitations on the use of fireworks remain in effect for the southern portion of Beltrami county and all of Cass, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Morrison, Todd, and Wadena counties. In those counties, no fireworks may be ignited on any public or private land outside city limits. Campfires are only allowed in an established fire ring associated with a home, cabin, campground, or resort. Burning permits are not being issued for brush or yard waste.

There has also been an increase in the number of fires started by equipment including those that ignite from vehicle and UTV exhaust.

More than 1,400 fires have burned roughly 35,000 acres since March.

