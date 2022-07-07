Dry Conditions Expand to More of Minnesota

UNDATED -- The abnormally dry conditions have expanded slightly to include more of the state.

The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor on Thursday says 17 percent of the state is now listed as abnormally dry, up from 16 percent a week ago. The dry area stretches from southern Stearns county, down into the Twin Cities metro area, and further south into the southern part of the state.

Here in St. Cloud, we've officially had nearly an inch of rain so far in July, which is slightly above normal. For the entire year so far we've had about 20 inches of precipitation, which is about 6 1/2 inches above normal.