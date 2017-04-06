ST. CLOUD -- Two men were arrested last week in a drug trafficking investigation lasting more than two years and spanning several states and Mexico.

Court records show members of the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and other agencies have been investigating a large-scale drug trafficking operation to bring methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana from Mexico to the St. Cloud area.

Officers used search warrants at apartment units at 725 32nd Avenue North on March 31st after learning a vehicle had been stopped in Lyon County which was being used as a "load vehicle" to secretly transport the drugs. Police learned that vehicle was destined for St. Cloud.

Members of the SWAT team served the search warrants later that day and arrested 39-year-old Hernando Nambo-Salas and 35-year-old Francisco Nambo-Chacon. Police say they confiscated more than three pounds of marijuana, meth, cocaine and cash.