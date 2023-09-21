2 1/2 Pounds of Meth Seized, 2 Arrested in Meeker County

LITCHFIELD (WJON News) -- About two-and-a-half pounds of meth were discovered during a drug bust in Meeker County.

The CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force seized the drugs on Wednesday during an investigation into methamphetamine trafficking in eastern Meeker County.

The Task Force executed two controlled substance search warrants related to the case. One was executed in the city of Darwin and the second was at a rural Darwin home.

During the investigation, a 64-year-old Darwin man was arrested for 1st Degree Controlled Substance charges. He has additional 1st Degree Controlled Substance charges stemming from a separate incident that occurred in March of this year in Meeker County.

Also arrested during this incident was a 54-year-old Litchfield man who was wanted on several outstanding warrants including a 1st Degree Controlled Substance case out of Le Sueur County, a 3rd Degree Controlled Substance case out of McLeod County and a another 1st Degree Controlled Substance case out of Meeker County.

